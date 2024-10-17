Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,355 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,723,730,000 after buying an additional 1,149,045 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,825,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492,105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,317,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,420,430,000 after purchasing an additional 324,829 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,771,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,179,000 after purchasing an additional 222,707 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,681,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,212,000 after purchasing an additional 84,327 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
IJR stock opened at $118.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $120.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.46.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
