Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $7.87 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 1.3% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 104.3% during the first quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.24.

Shares of APD stock opened at $326.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.44. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $328.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

