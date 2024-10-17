Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $3.92 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 187,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 665,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,290,000 after purchasing an additional 55,567 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.22. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.37 and a 52-week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

