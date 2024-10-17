Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in Hershey by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 2.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSY. Citigroup lowered shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Argus cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hershey from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.00.

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,912.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $286,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,531,729.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $184.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $211.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

