Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Buys 1,700 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VTEB opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average of $50.40. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

