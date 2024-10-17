Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Short Interest Update

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 577,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cue Biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the second quarter worth $66,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 100.0% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 23.1% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 150,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Stock Performance

Cue Biopharma stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 677,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,534. Cue Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $52.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cue Biopharma ( NASDAQ:CUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 142.93% and a negative net margin of 566.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cue Biopharma will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

CUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $15.00 to $2.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cue Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel class of injectable therapeutics to selectively engage and modulate targeted, disease relevant T cells directly within the patient's body. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101 for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV16+)-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.

