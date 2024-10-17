CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ CSX traded down $1.74 on Thursday, reaching $33.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,999,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,455,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. CSX has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup began coverage on CSX in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

