CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $397.42 and last traded at $391.88, with a volume of 2240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $394.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSWI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSWI

CSW Industrials Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 60.10, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.77.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $226.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.40 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total transaction of $393,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,334,891.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 105.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 70 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.