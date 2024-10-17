CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Short Interest Update

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the September 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 216,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on CSG Systems International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSG Systems International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CSGS

CSG Systems International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.13. 102,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,322. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.14. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Institutional Trading of CSG Systems International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter worth about $840,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,665,000 after purchasing an additional 173,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 983,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,498,000 after purchasing an additional 156,222 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSG Systems International

(Get Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.