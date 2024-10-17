Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Crystal Valley Financial’s previous dividend of $0.43.
Crystal Valley Financial Price Performance
Shares of CYVF stock opened at $64.00 on Thursday. Crystal Valley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.35.
About Crystal Valley Financial
