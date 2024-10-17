Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) Announces Earnings Results

Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. Cryo-Cell International had a negative net margin of 29.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.94%. The business had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter.
Cryo-Cell International Stock Performance
CCEL stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.45. Cryo-Cell International has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $9.50.
About Cryo-Cell International
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cryo-Cell International
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Why Buffett Loves Occidental Stock And What It Means for Chevron
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into a Healthy Buying Opportunity
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Why Alphabet Could Rally 30% Before Christmas
Receive News & Ratings for Cryo-Cell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryo-Cell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.