Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.250-6.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.25-6.35 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Crown from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Get Crown alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CCK

Crown Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Crown stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $93.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,402,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,190. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.26 and a 200-day moving average of $84.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Crown has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Crown will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $697,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,119,554. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $697,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,178 shares in the company, valued at $53,119,554. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $96,173.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,734.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,349 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.