Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 159.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 163.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $115.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Barclays increased their price target on Crown Castle from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

