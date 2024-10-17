Cronos Group (CVE:MJN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Cronos Group Inc (CVE:MJN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.15 and traded as low as C$11.90. Cronos Group shares last traded at C$12.15, with a volume of 1,388,975 shares.
Cronos Group Stock Down 1.9 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.15.
About Cronos Group
Cronos Group Inc, formerly PharmaCan Capital Corp, is a Canada-based cannabis company. The Company operates two Licensed Producers (LPs) regulated within Health Canada’s Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (the ACMPR) and holds a portfolio of investments in other Licensed Producers and ACMPR applicants.
