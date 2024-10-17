Critical Review: Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) vs. National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) and Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares National Australia Bank and Harleysville Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Australia Bank N/A N/A N/A Harleysville Financial 25.16% 11.50% 1.15%

Dividends

National Australia Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Harleysville Financial pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Australia Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for National Australia Bank and Harleysville Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Risk and Volatility

National Australia Bank has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Australia Bank and Harleysville Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Australia Bank $33.43 billion 2.40 $4.94 billion N/A N/A Harleysville Financial $36.54 million 2.20 $12.22 million $2.85 7.75

National Australia Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Harleysville Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Harleysville Financial beats National Australia Bank on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Australia Bank

(Get Free Report)

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments. It accepts transaction accounts, savings accounts, debit cards, and term deposits; and specialized accounts, such as foreign currency, business interest, cash maximiser, farm management, community free saver, statutory trust, and project bank accounts, as well as farm management deposits. In addition, the company provides home loans, personal loans, and business loans; vehicle and equipment finance; and trade and invoice finance, as well as business overdrafts and bank guarantees. Further, it offers insurance products consisting of home and content, landlord, travel, car, caravan and trailer, life, and business insurance products; and pension, self-managed super funds, cash management, and financial planning and advisory services. Additionally, the company provides investment products; credit, debit, and business cards; payments and merchant services; online and internet banking services; small business services; international and foreign exchange solutions; and industry specific banking services. The company was founded in 1834 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

About Harleysville Financial

(Get Free Report)

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also provides consumer loans, including residential mortgages, savings account loans, and home equity line of credit, construction, and non-real estate consumer loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial mortgages, line of credit, and commercial business loans. In addition, the company offers online banking and bill payment, mobile and telephone banking, remote deposit, debit cards, automated clearing house processing, sweep accounts, zero balance accounts, employee services, and other cash management services. Further, it provides investment services, such as financial consultation, cash and wealth management, education planning, investment strategy, insurance, retirement and estate planning, financial and goal planning, and asset allocation services, as well as offers investment products, such as fixed and variable annuities, mutual funds, life insurances, stocks and bonds, tax-advantaged investments, long-term care insurances, disability insurances, retirement plans/individual retirement accounts, wrap accounts, and unit investment trusts. Its primary market area includes Montgomery County and Bucks County. The company was formerly known as Harleysville Savings Financial Corporation and changed its name to Harleysville Financial Corporation in May 2017. Harleysville Financial Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Harleysville, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.