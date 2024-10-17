CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Shares of CRAI stock traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $192.47. 25,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,829. CRA International has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $196.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.77 and a 200 day moving average of $166.12.
CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.87 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 6.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CRA International will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CRA International during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in CRA International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CRA International by 12.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in CRA International by 13.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.
CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.
