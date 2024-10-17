CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

CRA International Price Performance

Shares of CRAI stock traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $192.47. 25,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,829. CRA International has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $196.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.77 and a 200 day moving average of $166.12.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.87 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 6.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CRA International will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CRA International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRA International

In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,212 shares in the company, valued at $25,208,035.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.26, for a total transaction of $197,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,331.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,187,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,208,035.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $1,695,720 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CRA International during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in CRA International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CRA International by 12.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in CRA International by 13.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.