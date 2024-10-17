CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ CPSH opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $2.72.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 3.28%.
CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
