Coty (NYSE:COTY) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Barclays

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

COTY has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Coty from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.15.

Get Coty alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Coty

Coty Price Performance

Coty stock opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. Coty has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Coty had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Coty will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 789.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,582,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954,362 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Coty by 1,798.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,847,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,346,000 after buying an additional 1,750,021 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Coty by 733.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,038,000 after buying an additional 1,671,897 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Coty by 78.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,174,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Coty by 10.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,387,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,068,000 after acquiring an additional 890,626 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coty

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.