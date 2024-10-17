Cosmos Market Capitalization Reaches $1.67 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $4.28 or 0.00006384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and $79.51 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00040641 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00011384 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.