Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 74.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in LPL Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Bank of America upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $289.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.23.

LPL Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $254.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.24. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.19 and a fifty-two week high of $289.88.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 52.14%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

