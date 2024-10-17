Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT opened at $82.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $84.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

