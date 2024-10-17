Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $5.68 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 471.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

EMR opened at $110.59 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53. The company has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.22.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

