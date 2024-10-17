Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $10.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,479 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $10,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,950,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,837 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,006,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,863,000 after purchasing an additional 368,759 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,821,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,222,000 after purchasing an additional 111,539 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,205,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,088,000 after purchasing an additional 150,379 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,134,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,242,000 after buying an additional 147,981 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

DGRO stock opened at $63.81 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $63.96. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.07.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

