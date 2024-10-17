Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 970 Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLQL. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,804,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 803,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,654,000 after buying an additional 76,590 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 398,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,245,000 after buying an additional 22,807 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 98.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 258,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,748,000 after buying an additional 128,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 223,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,887,000 after buying an additional 17,991 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLQL opened at $58.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.01. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $30.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.95.

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

