Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 971 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 374,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after buying an additional 14,691 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $143.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.10 and its 200 day moving average is $132.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $144.06.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.