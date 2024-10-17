Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Shares Up 13% – Here’s What Happened

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 13% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.35). Approximately 665,304 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 568,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.90 ($0.31).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 23.50 ($0.31) price target on shares of Corero Network Security in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

The stock has a market cap of £137.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.37.

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. The company offers SmartWall DDoS protection solutions that are designed to protect business continuity, service availability, revenues, and brand reputations from harmful DDoS attacks. It also provides DDos Intelligence Service, which specializes in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools; SecureWatch Managed Services that improves defense against advanced DDoS attacks with its security services; SmartWall One, a solution that offers inline and data path protection, edge and cloud mitigation, and scrubbing; and SecureWatch Analytics that can formulate new mitigation rules.

