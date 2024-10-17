CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Short Interest Update

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 4,420,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 943,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

In related news, EVP Lucibeth Mayberry sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,747.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David K. Churchill sold 35,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $441,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,056 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,890,686.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,640 in the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of CXW stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 504,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,802. CoreCivic has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $490.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoreCivic will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

