Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.00, but opened at $18.26. Core Laboratories shares last traded at $18.16, with a volume of 7,645 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CLB. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Core Laboratories Trading Up 3.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.36.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $130.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.55%.

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 1,178.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 31.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 13.9% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Further Reading

