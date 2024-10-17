COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.68 and last traded at $31.64, with a volume of 47913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average is $26.68.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $187.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.11 million. COPT Defense Properties had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -113.46%.

Insider Activity at COPT Defense Properties

In related news, COO Britt A. Snider purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.41 per share, for a total transaction of $29,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,820. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COPT Defense Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 58,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC lifted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 5.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter.

About COPT Defense Properties

(Get Free Report)

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.