Consolidated Capital Management LLC Sells 979 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF makes up about 0.2% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 344.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,947. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $48.21 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.29.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

