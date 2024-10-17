Consolidated Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 2,038.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,187 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $16,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 442,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $217.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.36. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $175.87 and a 1-year high of $222.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

