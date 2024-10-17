Conflux Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30.58 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $714.87 million and approximately $30.58 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,835.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $361.84 or 0.00541394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00009138 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.77 or 0.00105892 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.94 or 0.00233324 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00028270 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00027615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00073785 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,054,439,963 coins and its circulating supply is 4,529,429,445 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,054,337,912.21 with 4,529,337,903.32 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.16465711 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $30,988,595.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.