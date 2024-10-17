Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CAG. Citigroup reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.01. 2,195,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,752,330. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $26.62 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 82.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 144.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

