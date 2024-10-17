Compton Financial Group LLC Has $36.15 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Compton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 733,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,493 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 10.9% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Compton Financial Group LLC owned 0.31% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $36,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.89. The stock had a trading volume of 64,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,759. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.44. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.