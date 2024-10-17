Compound 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $26.86 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. Compound has a market cap of $397.49 million and $26.86 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $45.24 or 0.00067014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00018826 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00006591 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000091 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 66.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,005.08 or 0.39998565 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,785,469 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,785,460.99893321 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 44.94167352 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 527 active market(s) with $35,826,352.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

