Compass Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 4.6% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $19,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

RSP stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.47. 1,643,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,122,810. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.63. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $182.22. The company has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

