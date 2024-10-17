Compass Wealth Management LLC Has $6.05 Million Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 75.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 193,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,053 shares during the quarter. Option Care Health comprises approximately 1.4% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Option Care Health by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 20,546 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Option Care Health by 937.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Option Care Health by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Option Care Health by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in Option Care Health by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Option Care Health Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.52. The stock had a trading volume of 454,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,700. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average is $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.76. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $718,566.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,461.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Option Care Health news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $718,566.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 247,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,461.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $1,477,738.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,429.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

