Compass Wealth Management LLC Has $5.22 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares during the quarter. Pinterest accounts for about 1.2% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 157.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 113.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.32.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $33.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,665,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,385,303. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average is $36.53. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 158.52, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

