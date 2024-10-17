Compass Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.4% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,281,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,412,113. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus increased their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

