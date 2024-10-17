Compass Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 735.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.82.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,663.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.76. The stock had a trading volume of 408,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,645. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

