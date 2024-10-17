Compass Wealth Management LLC Acquires 15,900 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 4.8% during the second quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Varonis Systems news, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $2,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 444,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,540,252.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

Varonis Systems stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.34. The stock had a trading volume of 440,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,031. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.22. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $60.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $130.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.