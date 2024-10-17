Comparing Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) and Everest Group (NYSE:EG)

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) and Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fidelis Insurance and Everest Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelis Insurance 0 4 3 0 2.43 Everest Group 0 5 5 1 2.64

Fidelis Insurance currently has a consensus target price of $20.44, suggesting a potential upside of 13.86%. Everest Group has a consensus target price of $439.27, suggesting a potential upside of 13.88%. Given Everest Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Everest Group is more favorable than Fidelis Insurance.

Dividends

Volatility and Risk

Fidelis Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Everest Group pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fidelis Insurance pays out 9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Everest Group pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fidelis Insurance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Fidelis Insurance has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everest Group has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelis Insurance and Everest Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelis Insurance 20.96% 15.67% 3.43% Everest Group 18.36% 24.09% 6.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Fidelis Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Everest Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Everest Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fidelis Insurance and Everest Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelis Insurance $2.15 billion 0.99 $2.13 billion $4.12 4.36 Everest Group $15.78 billion 1.06 $2.52 billion $67.29 5.73

Everest Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelis Insurance. Fidelis Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everest Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Everest Group beats Fidelis Insurance on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions. The Reinsurance segment provides property, retrocession, and whole account reinsurance solutions. The Bespoke segment offers customized risk solutions for clients that include credit and political risk, as well as other risk transfer opportunities, including political violence and terrorism, limited cyber reinsurance, tax liabilities, title, transactional liabilities, and other bespoke solutions. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines, and general agents in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, Singapore, France, Germany, Spain, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and accident and health, specialty underwriters, eversports and entertainment, and surety and credit, marine and aviation, as well as structured and property hybrid solutions. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. The company was formerly known as Everest Re Group, Ltd. and changed its name to Everest Group, Ltd. in July 2023.Everest Group, Ltd., was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

