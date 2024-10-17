Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

CTBI traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,865. The firm has a market cap of $944.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.64. Community Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $52.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Insider Activity

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

In other news, EVP David Andrew Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.27 per share, for a total transaction of $322,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

