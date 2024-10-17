Community Bank of Raymore Sells 9,835 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Community Bank of Raymore trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,835 shares during the period. Tyson Foods makes up about 2.3% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $60.60 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $66.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.62 and a 200-day moving average of $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,010.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -3,266.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.22.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

