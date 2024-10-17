Community Bank of Raymore Has $6.88 Million Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Community Bank of Raymore lowered its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy comprises 5.2% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 76.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at $13,151,688. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

NRG Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

NRG stock opened at $91.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.10. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $96.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.82 and its 200 day moving average is $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

