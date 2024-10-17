Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Commercial Metals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Commercial Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $4.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Stock Up 1.1 %

CMC stock opened at $53.67 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CMC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on CMC

About Commercial Metals

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.