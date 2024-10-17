Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $61.66, but opened at $63.90. Commerce Bancshares shares last traded at $62.51, with a volume of 40,442 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.07 and its 200-day moving average is $57.94.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $414.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 19,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $1,249,391.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 997,112 shares in the company, valued at $63,476,149.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 3,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $245,726.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,471.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 19,626 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $1,249,391.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 997,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,476,149.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,612 shares of company stock worth $3,184,609 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 86.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2,864.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 93.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

