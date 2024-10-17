Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:RFI opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $13.44.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

