Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) CEO Sells $173,010.00 in Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $173,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,510,055.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Coastal Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

CCB traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.00. The company had a trading volume of 58,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,316. The company has a market capitalization of $791.72 million, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Coastal Financial Co. has a one year low of $35.67 and a one year high of $59.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.77.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.30 million. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coastal Financial

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Coastal Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $714,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coastal Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Coastal Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coastal Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 598,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 141,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

CCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Coastal Financial from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Coastal Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.