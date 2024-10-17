CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Down 8.3% in September

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CLP Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPHY opened at $8.63 on Thursday. CLP has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50.

CLP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.0729 dividend. This is an increase from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

